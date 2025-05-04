Pakistan will respond decisively to Indian aggression, says DG ISPR in security briefing

ISLAMABAD: The Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar and Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held an in-camera session with political leaders to discuss national security and the current situation, ARY News reported.

Senior leaders from government allies and other political parties attended the briefing, where they were informed about the current national security scenario, sources reported.

The session took place at PTV Headquarters in Islamabad, where political leaders were given an update on Pakistan’s defense readiness, diplomatic measures, and the state’s position.

The DG ISPR, provided a detailed briefing on military operations and the recent developments regarding India’s actions.

The political leadership was assured of Pakistan’s peaceful intentions and its desire for peace in the region, with the DG ISPR emphasising that any aggression from India would be met with a strong response from the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Sources mentioned that the briefing also covered India’s recent military movements, with political leaders being made aware of the ongoing risks related to the false flag operation.

The DG ISPR confirmed that all institutions are working in complete harmony to tackle any potential threats from India.

The briefing highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces are always ready to defend the country’s sovereignty. In addition to this, the political leaders were informed about the government’s diplomatic strategies and the country’s stance on the international stage.

Leaders from various political parties, including PML-N, PPP, MQM, JUI-F, and Balochistan Awami Party, participated in the session. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not attend the briefing, sources confirmed.

Prominent leaders such as Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Senator Abdul Shakoor, and Khurram Dastgir, along with Abid Sher Ali and Badar Shehbaz, were present during the session.

The session provided a comprehensive update to the political leadership on the current security situation and the country’s strategic responses.

DG ISPR informed the political leadership that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and wishes to maintain peace in the region, but the armed forces are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure.

He made it clear that any aggression imposed on Pakistan will be met with a strong and decisive response by the armed forces.

The Federal Minister for Information also briefed the political leaders on the government’s diplomatic efforts and the state’s official position on the matter.

Sources confirmed that the in-camera briefing served to unify the political leadership on national security concerns and Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty.