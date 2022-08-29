Charsadda administration releases losses amid floods

CHARSADDA: The district administration of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday released the losses amid floods in the district after Munda headworks was broken, last week, ARY News reported.

The report released by the district administration said so far five people have lost their lives and overall 180 others sustained injuries in the recent floods in Charsadda.

More than 800 household animals were killed and crops on 11,000 acres of land were also destroyed. 71 houses and roads were also damaged, the report said.

As many as 13 medical camps have been set up in coordination with District Health Officer Charsadda.

Doctors and paramedical staff are providing free treatment and medicines to the flood affectees at the field camps established on all sites with the assistance of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Helping Hand and Rescue 1122.

Read more: Terrifying footage of flood water hitting Charsadda’s Khayali Bridge

A relief and rescue operation has been started by a 65-member team of Rescue 1122 Punjab at Shabara and Majoki.

Almost 400 people, including the elderly and patients, have been rescued and shifted to Charsadda district headquarters.

Moreover, 65 individuals have been rescued by a 25-member team of Rescue 1122 from Turlandi who were trapped on roofs. They were provided with first aid as well.

Comments