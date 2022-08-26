Terrifying footage of flood water hitting Charsadda’s Khayali Bridge

PESHAWAR: A terrifying footage has surfaced which showed flood water hitting the Khayali Bridge located closer to a river in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Charsadda district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The terrifying video showed 95,000 cusecs of flood water flowing under Charsadda’s Khayali Bridge. The officials of the provincial irrigation department said that the capacity of water flow of Khayali Bridge is 100,000 cusecs, whereas, 95,000 cusecs of flood water is currently passing under the bridge.

Police and rescue workers started making announcements to stop people from passing through the bridge as they feared its collapse due to the heavy flow of flood waters.

The spokesperson of the irrigation department said that the flood water has now entered the fields and low-lying areas. The water flow was diverted to Jandi River for reducing the losses, the spokesperson added.

Sources said that the residents of the areas near Jandi River have been issued warnings to immediately move to safe localities. The officials said that a relief camp was established at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, whereas, Charsadda-Peshawar GT Road was completely closed for traffic.

The teams of the Pakistan Army were also busy in relief activities in the flood-hit areas.

Emergency in Swat district

The KP government has imposed emergency in Swat district of the province amid flash floods and torrential rainfall in the area with Chief Minister Mahmood directing officials to expedite relief and rescue activities.

According to a handout issued by the provincial government, the emergency will remain in place in Swat until August 30 for conducting relief activities in the area.

CM KP Mahmood Khan has directed the PDMA to expedite relief activities in the area besides timely provision of groceries, cooked food and other items to the affectees. “The local administration should reach out to every person affected by floods,” he said.

He further directed the district administration to restore damaged infrastructure, utilizing their entire resources.

