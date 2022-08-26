Quetta isolated as land, airways shut after floods, heavy rainfall     

QUETTA: After being disconnected from land following heavy rainfall, the aviation authorities have also suspended flight operations to and from Quetta airport, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended all its flight operations for Quetta after the aviation authorities faced technical issues following heavy rain and floods.

According to sources privy to the matter, after disruptions in PTCL and other networks owing to floods, the aviation authorities faced difficulties in radar system and communication facilities.

On Thursday, train service between Balochistan and other parts of the country was suspended after a British-built railway bridge collapsed near Bolan’s Machh town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the railway bridge collapsed in Balochistan’s Bolan district due to heavy rains and flash floods, which wreaked havoc across the country.

The collapsed bridge is located between Machh and Kolpur at Hirak in the mountainous Bolan valley. All passenger trains were stopped in Quetta and Jacobabad after the collapse of the bridge.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and flash floods swept away a gas pipeline in Machh town near Bolan district. The gas supply to Machh town has been suspended after the pipeline was washed away.

Multiple highways connecting Balochistan and its capital have also been washed away in unprecedented rainfall and flash floods and the province remained the most affected and neglected area during the nationwide torrential rainfall.

