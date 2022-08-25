Quetta train service suspended after bridge collapses in Bolan

BOLAN: Train service between Balochistan and other parts of the country was suspended after a British-built railway bridge collapsed near Bolan’s Machh town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the railway bridge collapsed in Balochistan’s Bolan district due to heavy rains and flash floods, which wreaked havoc across the country.

The collapsed bridge is located between Machh and Kolpur at Hirak in the mountainous Bolan valley. All passenger trains were stopped in Quetta and Jacobabad after the collapse of the bridge.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and flash floods swept away a gas pipeline in Machh town near Bolan district. The gas supply to Machh town has been suspended after the pipeline was washed away.

A day earlier, it was reported that four more people died amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to details, PDMA said that a total of 110 men, 55 women, and 69 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan. A total of 18 bridges and 710 km of roads have been damaged in the recent floods.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops were carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

