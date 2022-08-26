KP govt imposes emergency in Swat following floods

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has imposed emergency in Swat district of the province amid flash floods and torrential rainfall in the area with Chief Minister Mahmood directing officials to expedite relief and rescue activities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued by the provincial government, the emergency will remain in place in Swat until August 30 for conducting relief activities in the area.

وزیر اعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا کی خصوصی ہدایت پر سوات میں ایمرجنسی نافذ محکمہ ریلیف نے ایمرجنسی کے نفاذ کا باقاعدہ اعلامیہ جاری کر دیا سوات کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقوں میں امدادی سرگرمیوں کے لیے 30 اگست ایمرجنسی نافذ العمل رہے گی.#kpupdate pic.twitter.com/YhWBludRYL — Information Department KP (@infokpgovt) August 26, 2022



CM KP Mahmood Khan has directed the PDMA to expedite relief activities in the area besides timely provision of grocery, cooked food and other items to the affectees. “The local administration should reach out to every person affected from floods,” he said.

He further directed the district administration to restore damaged infrastructure, utilizing their entire resources.

On August 24, CM KPK announced to impose an emergency in district Tank amid heavy rainfall and floods.

According to details, CM KPK Mehmood Khan has ordered the district administration to fasten rescue and relief operations in the district. Affected people should be evacuated and moved to secure areas, the CM ordered.

The CM has ordered the Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank to monitor the relief and rescue operations.

Earlier in July, the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) announced a relief package of Rs1 billion for flood-affected families in the province.

According to details, CM KPK announced to give Rs800,000 to the families of deceased and Rs400,000 to people whose houses were severely damaged. Families with temporarily damaged homes would be provided with a financial relief of Rs160,000.

An amount of Rs10,000/ per acre would be provided to farmers with flood-affected fields. CM Mehmood Khan visited flood-affected areas along with Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakia and other MPAs.

