CM KPK imposes emergency in Taank district

Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has announced to impose an emergency in district Taank amid heavy rainfall and floods, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM KPK Mehmood Khan has ordered the district administration to fasten rescue and relief operations in the district. Affected people should be evacuated and moved to secure areas, the CM ordered.

The CM has ordered the Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Deputy Commissioner Taank to monitor the relief and rescue operations.

Earlier in July, the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) announced a relief package of Rs1 billion for flood-affected families in the province.

According to details, CM KPK announced to give Rs800,000 to the families of deceased and Rs400,000 to people whose houses were severely damaged. Families with temporarily damaged homes would be provided with a financial relief of Rs160,000.

An amount of Rs10,000/ per acre would be provided to farmers with flood-affected fields. CM Mehmood Khan visited flood-affected areas along with Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakia and other MPAs.

The CM said that he stands with the people of his province and that the government would provide every possible help to the people. The government will demlish all constructions built over natural streams, he added.

