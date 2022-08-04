U.S Ambassador Donald Bloom meets CM KPK Mehmood Khan

Peshawar: American Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and handed over 36 vehicles to Health Minister KP Taimur Saleem Jhagra, ARY News reported.

According to details, Donald Bloom met with CM KPK Mehmood Khan in CM House and discussed matters of mutual importance. The CM welcomed Bloom on his first-ever visit to the province and thanked him for the US’s cooperation with the provincial government in multiple projects.

The U.S Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom also handed over 36 latest medically equipped vehicles to Health Minister KPK Tamiur Saleem Jhaghra. He also visited the Pak-Afghan Torkham border on his visit to KPK.

Amb Blome met with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today to discuss U.S. cooperation with Pakistan on economics development, commerce, educational partnerships, and investments that have helped the region and its people. #PakUSat75 #AmbBlome pic.twitter.com/tvQb1POM19 — US ConsulatePeshawar (@USCGPeshawar) August 4, 2022

A statement released by the United States consulate in Peshawar read, “Amb Blome met with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today to discuss U.S. cooperation with Pakistan on economics development, commerce, educational partnerships, and investments that have helped the region and its people.”

