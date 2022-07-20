CM KPK announces relief package for flood-affected families

Peshawar: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mehmood Khan has announced a relief package of Rs1 billion for flood-affected families in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM KPK announced to give Rs800,000 to the families of deceased and Rs400,000 to people whose houses were severely damaged. Families with temporarily damaged homes would be provided with a financial relief of Rs160,000.

An amount of Rs10,000/ per acre would be provided to farmers with flood-affected fields. CM Mehmood Khan visited flood-affected areas along with Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakia and other MPAs.

The CM said that he stands with the people of his province and that the government would provide every possible help to the people. The government will demlish all constructions built over natural streams, he added.

The damage could have been minimized if these natural streams were not encroached upon, he added.

At least 10 people, lost their lives to the recent rains and floods in the Karak and Takht Nusrati Tehsil of KPK, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

Also Read:Rains, floods in Karak leave 10 dead: PDMA

The PMDA announced to pay an amount of Rs300,000 to the families of the deceased. Moreover, an amount of Rs20 million has been issued for the flood-hit areas and affected people, PDMA said.

Comments