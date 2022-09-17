Charsadda rally: ECP serves notices to Imran Khan, CM KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served show-cause notices to PTI chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan and provincial cabinet members for violating code of conduct during Charsadda public gathering, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP in its notices said that government facilities including machinery and helicopter were utilized for the public rally. Imran Khan was also served notice as a candidate.

A meeting has been summoned in the ECP on Monday where appropriate legal action will be taken against the violators. The ECP has also summoned chief secretary KP on Monday.

The district monitoring officer said in the notices that all candidates were not getting a level playing field in the elections and directed all those served with show-cause notices to either appear in person or respond to the matter through their counsel.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that he would soon give a call to his supporters to pull country out of the crisis caused by the ‘imported’ government.

Addressing a public rally in Charsadda, Imran Khan once again reiterated that the only way to bring the country out of the crisis is holding free and fair elections.

“Nation wanted a peaceful revolution through ballot and I am giving message to everyone to let this changer happen,” he said and warned that if peaceful revolution is resisted that it might change its course and eliminate all stakeholders from the game.

He asked the masses to come out for real independence and give message to everyone that they will not be a slave to any superpower.

