Imran Khan asks nation to prepare for his protest call

CHARSADDA: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he would soon give a call to his supporters to pull country out of the crisis caused by the ‘imported’ government, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a public rally in Charsadda, Imran Khan once again reiterated that the only way to bring the country out of the crisis is holding free and fair elections.

“Nation wanted a peaceful revolution through ballot and I am giving message to everyone to let this changer happen,” he said and warned that if peaceful revolution is resisted that it might change its course and eliminate all stakeholders from the game.

He asked the masses to come out for real independence and give message to everyone that they will not be a slave to any superpower.

“We will not become a part of any war out of fear. KP has rendered most sacrifices in war against terror and we will not sacrifice our independent foreign policy for the sake of any country,” Khan reiterated as violent incidents have been reported from the province led by his party.

“The incumbent government was installed for two purposes. Firstly, the US wanted to bring leaders who could act on their directives without asking any questions and secondly beg them,” Khan claimed and repeated a dialogue of the prime minister who said ‘We have not come to beg but we are helpless.”

Khan asked the supporters if they have seen any global leader uttering such words. “These people have ashamed the country globally,” he said.

He recalled how PTI allowed the then opposition leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz to march towards Islamabad. “We did not place any containers to stop them and instead facilitated them,” Khan said.

