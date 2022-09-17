Shehbaz Sharif visiting London to meet absconding Nawaz: Imran Khan

CHARSADDA: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that he was visiting London to meet an absconder, referring to former PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

“Shehbaz Sharif is travelling to London to meet an absconder on public expense,” he said while speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS.

He lamented that a suspect is being given VIP protocol. “How a nation could progress if it is going against Amar bil Maroof,” Imran Khan said.

شہباز شریف اشتہاری نوازشریف سے ملنے لندن جارہے ہیں — وزیراعظم شہباز شریف سرکاری خرچے پر لندن جارہےہیں، چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کی اے آر وائی نیوز سے خصوصی گفتگو#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/8t9hgux0Vp — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 17, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today left for the United States via London to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th.

The PM would first land in London to attend the funeral of deceased British monarch Queen Elizabeth II at the British government’s invitation.

The PM is also expected to meet his elder brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif before leaving for the UNGA session.

n August 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country.

Additionally, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a press conference on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Comments