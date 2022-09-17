PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for the United States via London to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th, ARY News reported.

The PM would first land in London to attend the funeral of deceased British monarch Queen Elizabeth II at the British government’s invitation.

The PM is also expected to meet his elder brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif before leaving for the UNGA session.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s visit to flood-affected areas of Taank was cancelled owing to the bad weather condition.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate newly built houses for the flood victims during the visit. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz convened a meeting at Noor Khan Airbase regarding the flood situation.

The premier was briefed about the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country.

Additionally, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a press conference on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

