PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Tank visit cancelled due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Tank was cancelled on Saturday owing to the bad weather condition, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit Tank, today, but the trip was cancelled due to bad weather and the premier’s aircraft was forced to land back at Noor Khan Airbase from Mianwali.

The Prime Minister had to inaugurate newly built houses for the flood-victims during the visit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz has convened a meeting at Noor Khan Airbase regarding the flood situation.

The premier will be briefed about the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London on Sep 18

Following the meeting at Noor Khan Airbase, Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London.

Later, he will travel to New York on September 19 and address United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 23. “He will then return to Pakistan after his UNGA address,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country.

Comments