Suicide bomber blows himself near police van in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A suicide blast occurred near a police van in the Akhun Dheri area on Thursday morning, ARY News reported, quoting police officials,

As per details, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police van in Akhun Dheri area of Charsadda, but fortunately, the police van and officers on duty were unharmed in the explosion, as there was no crowd nearby.

Police officials stated that the attacker detonated the explosives shortly after the police vehicle had passed.

The loud explosion was heard across a wide area, and a large police presence has since arrived on the scene for further investigation. No casualties have been reported.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier on October 26, At least eight people, including four policemen, were martyred in a suicide bombing in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan, police said.

According to police, the attack was targetted at a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali.

The injured were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched.

Soon after the blast, security forces reached the crime spot and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance.