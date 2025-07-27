AI therapy not protected by law: OpenAI CEO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman direly warned users who use ChatGPT’s emotional services and support for their counselling purposes, highlighting that the conversations with the AI chatbot do not have legal protection.

Sam Altman revealed his words in a recent podcast appearance on ‘This Past Weekend with Theo Von’. ChatGPT’s emotional services and counselling do not support users like therapists, doctors, or lawyers.

Sam Altman elaborated that many users, especially youngsters, consult ChatGPT for guidance on personal and mental health issues. These individuals may be unaware of the privacy risks involved. “People talk about the most personal stuff in their lives to ChatGPT,” Sam Altman said. “We haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT”.

The CEO’s remarks come in the face of rising anxieties due to ChatGPT therapy privacy and AI tools for mental health support, with experts warning that users should carefully review privacy policies before sharing sensitive information.

Unlike the platforms that don’t use encryption, such as WhatsApp or Signal, ChatGPT conversations can be retrieved by OpenAI and may be communicated in legal proceedings.

Sam Altman also expressed the urgent need for a legal structure that protects users’ data when interacting with AI systems. “I think we should have the same concept of privacy for your conversations with AI that we do with a therapist,” he added.

As AI continues to participate in daily life, this warning serves as a critical reminder: ChatGPT therapy privacy is not guaranteed.

Users are advised to seek professional help for serious emotional or psychological concerns and avoid oversharing with ChatGPT’s emotional services or AI platforms.

Read More: How will Gemini chatbot change the way kids interact with AI?

Google is set to permit children under the age of 13 to access its Gemini chatbot from next week via the Family Link service..

According to a report by The New York Times, this move will apply to youngsters who have parent-managed Google accounts via the Family Link service.

Family Link is a tool that enables parents to control their children’s access to various Google services. Through this platform, parents can now opt to allow their children to interact with the Gemini chatbot.