Chaudhary Shujaat welcomes return of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has welcomed the return of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the need for national unity and reconciliation during these critical times, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain stressed that the PML-N Supremo has to develop a strong strategy to revive the economy and combat inflation.

“The people of Pakistan have high hopes for Nawaz Sharif,” Shujaat Hussain said.

Shujaat Hussain urged political leaders to put aside their differences and focus on addressing the issues faced by the people. He emphasized that the priority should be on serving the nation.

PML-Q president asserted that it’s not a time for vindictive politics but rather a shared responsibility to strengthen the economy, ensure the well-being of the people, and protect national interests.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived Pakistan on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Islamabad from Dubai via a chartered flight.

After landing at Islamabad airport, Sharif proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities.

The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.