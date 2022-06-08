Chaudhry brothers decide to part ways over political differences

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has decided to part ways over political differences, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, widening cracks in the PML-Q appeared to become more pronounced on Friday after two of its key faces were found divided on political lines.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi is a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujaat wants to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry Shujaat wants to see his children with PML-N in future, sources added. Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi is eyeing his political future with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the house of the PML-Q chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in Lahore. PM Shehbaz Sharif inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for the quick recovery of the political leader.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain forwarded his recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23. Chaudhry Sahab’s recommendations are people-friendly, and will definitely make them part of the budget, PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying.

