Chaudhry hopes Pandora leaks would discourage corruption ‘transparently’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has Sunday said that if the Pandora Papers transparently discourage corruption then their release will only embolden the Prime Minister’s position against the corrupt people, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry said another leak is imminent that is said to be like the Panama Papers earlier which exposed the corruption of many people in power. The PM has always urged rich countries to discourage people from stealing from poor countries.

He said this in a Twitter thread today.

پانامہ پیپرز نے دنیا کے بڑےکرپٹ لوگوں کے بیرون ملک چھپائے اثاثوں کو بے نقاب کیا، اب کہا جارہا ہے کہ #ICIJ کی ایک اور تحقیق سامنے آرہی ہے، @ImranKhanPTI نے امیر ملکوں پر زور دیا ہے کہ غریب ملکوں سے چرایا گیا پیسہ امیر ملکوں میں چھپانے کی حوصلہ شکنی ہونی چاہئے،

He said if Pandora leaks, too, expose people who have stolen from the poor countries then it shall reinforce Imran Khan’s stress.

Pandora Papers’s release is impending and it is said to be the compilation of the reports worked out by the International Consortium of Investigative (ICIJ) to expose the offshore wealth and corruption by the leaders and influential people.

It is considered to be just as serious and important as Panama Papers whose leaks provided for the momentum that eventually saw former PM Nawaz Sharif’s step down.

پانامہ کی طرح پنڈورا لیکس میں غریب ممالک کا پیسہ بیرون ملک منتقل کرنے کی تفصیلات آتی ہیں تو اس سے وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے موقف کو مزید تقویت ملے گی ۔ ہمیں امید ہے کہ یہ تحقیقات بھی پانامہ تحقیقات کی طرح شفافیت کے نئے راستے کھولے گی اور کرپشن کی حوصلہ شکنی کا ایک اور موجب بنیں گی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 3, 2021

It is hoped that this leak will also pave way for more transparent investigations into corrupt elements of the country.

