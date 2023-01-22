Chaudhry Nisar says he will contest next election ‘independently’

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has asserted that he will contest the next general election as an independent candidate, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to a private news channel, the former interior minister noted that he would join any political party after contesting the next general election as an independent candidate.

Chaudhry Nisar pointed out that he had a 30-year-old relationship with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Meanwhile, he added that he wants to maintain his friendship with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In response to a question, the former minister said that former chief of army staff (COAS) has not responded to the allegations levelled by Imran Khan on record, adding that it was not right to blame anyone.

Read More: Chaudhry Nisar breaks silence after four years

Chaudhry Nisar, after being elected as an MPA from a Rawalpindi constituency in 2018, took an oath as the provincial lawmaker in May 2021.

The former federal minister had been elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

He didn’t take the oath in protest against alleged rigging which he claimed led to his defeat in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III.

He had decided to take the oath after nearly three years to prevent his disqualification.

Comments