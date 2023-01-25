Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s relatives booked in Lahore

Lahore: Police have booked close relatives of Punjab’s former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi over anti-terrorism and telegraph act, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Wajahat Elahi and Moosa Elahi have been booked at Ghalib Market police station. As per FIR, Wajahat and Moosa Elahi’s audio went viral on Twitter in which they were talking about the disappearance of the women MPAs.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s relatives have been accused of deliberately planning to disappear women MPAs.

It may be noted that Mohsin Naqvi took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) in a ceremony held in Governor’s House on Sunday night.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to Mohsin Naqvi who was nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

