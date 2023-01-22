Mohsin Naqvi takes oath as caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Mohsin Naqvi took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) in a ceremony held in Governor’s House on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to Mohsin Naqvi who was nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The election commission also notified the appointment of Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials today to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The parliamentary committee comprises of the government and the opposition members, failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister slot on Friday.

Imran Khan rejects ECP’s nomination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan criticised the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has named Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The matter of the appointment of the caretaker Punjab CM reached the election commission after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

Following the nomination of Naqvi for the slot, Imran Khan slammed the commission and tweeted, “PMLN has history of selecting their own umpires but it’s incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab – a post meant for a non-partisan person.”

“Naqvi also made a voluntary return deal with NAB [National Accountability Bureau]. SC [Supreme Court] in suo moto case no 17/2016 declared that in a case of voluntary return a person cannot hold any public office at federal or provincial level nor in any state organisation.”

“ECP has helped reduce Pakistan to a Banana Republic making our democracy a joke. I will be holding a presser tomorrow to expose this entire farce,” said Khan.

