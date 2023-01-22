ECP names Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has named Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The election commission also notified the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

The matter of the appointment of the Punjab caretaker chief minister reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials today to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab CM.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The parliamentary committee comprises of the government and the opposition members, failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister slot on Friday.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat said that the opposition lawmakers did not agree with the names recommended by the government.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the persons recommended by the government are ineligible for the caretaker Punjab CM’s office. He regretted that the matter related to the caretaker Punjab CM cannot be resolved on the political level.

After failing to reach a consensus, the matter related to the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker CM was referred to the election commission.

