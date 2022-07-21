Chaudhry Shujaat adamant on making Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has reiterated his support for Pervaiz Elahi for the position of Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has thrown his weight behind Pervaiz Elahi and directed the party members to vote for the Punjab Assembly speaker in the election of provincial chief minister.

Shujaat Hussain, while clearing the air around CM Punjab’s election, said that Pervaiz Elahi was the PML-Q candidate for the position of Punjab chief minister, directing the party members to support and vote for him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued detailed order regarding Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s election on July 22.

The 10-page detailed order from the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial was written by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

It said that the election for chief minister in Punjab will be held on July 22 at the Punjab Assembly building and the proceedings would be led by the deputy speaker.

The order read that during the first phase of voting, the votes of the members would be counted and if both candidates fail to get desired numbers then a recount would be held. It said that Hamza Shahbaz will run the province as chief minister until July 22 and he and his cabinet would ensure free and fair by-elections in the 20 constituencies.

