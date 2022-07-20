‘PTI lawmakers offered 25-50 crores to change loyalties’

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid claims that Asif Ali Zardari and the PDM government are offering their MPAs Rs250 million to Rs300 million to defect from the party, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives in Lahore, Yasmin Rashid said that Asif Ali Zardari has set up a flea market for lawmakers in Lahore this time. Their MPA’s are being offered Rs250 million to Rs500 million, she claimed.

She added that the Election Commission is responsible for such ill practices. If the ECP had disqualified defecting lawmakers for life then this practice would have been buried for good, she said.

Yasmin added that Asif Ali Zardari has destroyed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s party. All thieves and robbers have gathered in PPP and PML-N, they not only plundered public money but now want to steal their mandate too.

She added that the PPP and PML-N are buying off the loyalties of lawmakers from their ill-earned money. ECP should take notice of this practice, she demanded.

Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Humza Shehbaz should be ashamed of themselves, Yasmin Rashid said. People of Lahore should protest at the theft of their mandate, she added.

The only thing the unity government did was to give themselves an NRO, she added. they have no concern with the common person’s issues.

