Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain calls for political stability to ‘save Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has called for political stability, stressing the need for all quarters to work together to ‘save Pakistan’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The former prime minister expressed his views while talking to journalists at an event held in Islamabad. The event was attended by Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and other personalities.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urged all the stakeholders to put their heads together for the country’s progress. “Political and economic stability were crucial for the country,” he said, adding: “If we all work together, only then can we save Pakistan.”

The PML-Q president further said that if the political parties could understand the need to set aside their differences, only then International Monetary Fund (IMF) would lend its support to Pakistan. “If we don’t ensure political stability, no one will send a rupee our way,” he added.

He also called consensus between political parties, reiterating that it was the only way to ensure Pakistan’s survival. “If we cannot comprehend this, then neither can the country nor parties survive,” he added.

Shujaat added that ‘many powers’ want to destroy Pakistan as they want supremacy of India in the region. In response to a question, he asked: “Will snap elections ensure an end to unemployment or inflation?”

Responding to another question, he said former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should return to parliament. “The people, who elected them, are witnessing their actions,” he said, adding that if the PTI lawmakers keep enjoying the perks despite not being in the parliament, it will be in no one’s interest.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat, Asif Zardari: sources

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

All the members should make sure of their presence in parliamentary meeting and members who are abroad, are told to return to Pakistan.

The parliamentary party meeting will also decide the strategy for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, sources added.

