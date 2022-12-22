Pervaiz Elahi in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat, Asif Zardari: sources

LAHORE: Following the submission of no-confidence motion, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi was in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the PML-Q president called on former president at Bilawal House Lahore. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, matters related to Punjab’s political situation, dissolution of Punjab Assembly and no-confidence motion came under discussion. A consultation was also held on future plan of action for the province’s political crisis.

Sources told ARY News that CM Pervaiz Elahi was in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Asif Zardari after submission of no-confidence motion. Sources within PPP claimed that Pervaiz Elahi and the party was on same page for dissolving the assembly.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi decided to attend a session of Punjab Assembly (PA) tomorrow after the submission of no-confidence motion.

CM Pervaiz Elahi would meet Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and also chair a joint parliamentary meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is pertinent to mention here that a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings. The quorum was not fulfilled and the session was lasted for only 15 minutes.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

