Punjab Assembly session adjourned till Friday amid opposition’s protest

LAHORE: Following the submission of no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was on Tuesday adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition, ARY News reported.

According to details, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition.

The quorum was not fulfilled and the session was lasted for only 15 minutes. “Today’s agenda is adjourned till Friday afternoon”, Speaker Sibtain Khan said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

In this regard, Governor Baligh ur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stated the order – shared on Twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

The development came after Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Comments