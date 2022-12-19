No-trust motion submitted against Punjab CM, speaker, deputy speaker

LAHORE: The opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat, ARY News reported on Monday.

The opposition parties in Punjab have submitted no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

The PML-N and PPP lawmakers reached the Punjab Assembly today to submit the no-confidence motion.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

Moreover, PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sandhu said the governor’s secretariat was contacted to seek his orders to the chief minister for getting the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

A requisition was submitted to the governor’s house secretariat for the vote of confidence, said Sandhu, adding that CM Pervaiz Elahi will be asked to get the vote of confidence besides facing the no-trust move.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have made their political move to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies on December 23.

