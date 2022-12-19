Gen Bajwa solely responsible for PTI govt’s ouster: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was solely responsible for ouster of his government, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an interview with an international media outlet, the former premier accused Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of being responsible for ouster of PTI-led federal government and economic and political crises in the country.

Imran Khan further claimed that the former COAS was pulling strings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “It was Gen Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then opposition without my consent,” he added.

In response to a question, the PTI chief said he was clueless about United States (US) involvement in ousting his government. “I wanted an investigation into cypher to seek answers in this regard,” he added.

Regarding Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s recent statement, the former prime minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader has his own stand. “The PML-Q has its own policy regarding General (R) Bajwa,” he added.

However, he said, Pervaiz Elahi had handed over the summary of dissolution of Punjab Assembly to him. “I will forward the advice to dissolve the assembly on Friday to the Governor Punjab”, he added.

Imran Khan added that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is an independent party and can negotiate with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman said that political stability was necessary for economic stability, adding that Pakistan has technically defaulted.

A day earlier, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure over the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is an injustice to me,” he said.

He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in the Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

