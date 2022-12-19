Chaudhry Shujaat’s important message conveyed to Asif Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain has conveyed an important message of his father, party’s president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the PML-Q MNA called on former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the latter’s residence – Bilawal House, Lahore.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting lasted for about 45 minutes. During the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain conveyed an important message of his father – Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain – to Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources added that the former president lauded the political wisdom and acumen of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Salik Hussain left Bilawal House Lahore after receiving answers from the PPP co-Chairman.

The meeting came after former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore and discussed country’s ‘political and economic situation’.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif – during his meeting with the PML-Q President – enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country. The prime minister apprised Chaudhry Shujaat of the measures taken by the government to restore economy and provide relief to the public.

