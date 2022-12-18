PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss ‘political situation’

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore and discussed country’s ‘political and economic situation’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif – during his meeting with the PML-Q President – enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country. The prime minister apprised Chaudhry Shujaat of the measures taken by the government to restore economy and provide relief to the public.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی مسلم لیگ (ق)کے صدر چوہدری شجاعت حسین کی لاہور میں رہائش گاہ آمد

وزیراعظم نےچوہدری شجاعت حسین کی خیریت دریافت کی

وزیراعظم نےچودھری شجاعت حسین کو پھولوں کا گلدستہ بھی پیش کیا

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف اور چوہدری شجاعت حسین نےسیاسی صورتحال پر بھی تبادلہ خیال کیا pic.twitter.com/iVPD1N0ZYZ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) December 18, 2022

The PML-Q president acknowledged the efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif to rid the country and its people of the problems being faced. Moreover, Chaudhry Shujaat and the premier agreed to strengthen their mutual cooperation in the future.

Both the leaders agreed that political stability and close cooperation were essential to get the country out of the problems it is facing, the press release added.

The meeting was attended by National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Board of Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The meeting came a day after former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Giving details of PTI’s plan of action, the PTI chief said that after dissolving the assemblies, the party would prepare for elections. “We will go to National Assembly and demand with NA speaker to accept our resignations instead of picking a few,” he added.

The former prime minister said that a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever”.

