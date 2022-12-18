PM Shehbaz Sharif decides to reorganise PML-N

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has decided to reorganise Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before the next general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of PML-N has initiated consultation with the senior leadership of the party.

Sources privy to the development claimed names of Ayaz Sadiq, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Hafiz Nauman are under consideration for the PML-N Lahore presidentship.

Sources further said Ayaz Sadiq has excused himself from the party presidentship of Lahore.

The slot for PML-N Lahore president is lying vacant since the death of Malik Pervez.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to discuss the country’s overall political situation.

The consultative session of the ruling PML-N was held at Prime Minister’s Office where matters pertaining to upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and Sindh were discussed, sources say.

