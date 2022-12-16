PM summons PML-N meeting to discuss preparations for polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to discuss the country’s overall political situation, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting well-informed sources.

The consultative session of the ruling PML-N will be held at Prime Minister’s Office where matters pertaining to upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and Sindh, sources say.

The session will also mull over preparations regarding general elections, they say.

The senior leadership of PML-N including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are expected to attend the important party huddle.

The meeting comes after Imran Khan announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

GOVT WANTS PTI LAWMAKERS TO RETURN TO NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Imran Khan has completed consultation with party lawmakers on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders during the last 2 weeks

Sources added that the PTI senior leaders had suggested Khan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

