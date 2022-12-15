Govt wants PTI lawmakers to return to National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar met with President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr to apprise him about the centre’s take on the conditions set forth by the former prime minister.

A well-placed source informed ARY News that the meeting discussed the matters pertaining to the economic and prevailing political situation of the country and legislative issues.

The PDM delegation comprising, Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazir Tarrar, put forwarded Centre’s conditions before President Alvi in order to move forward negotiations with PTI on assemblies dissolution and early general elections, they say.

The federal minister asked Arif Alvi to advise PTI lawmakers to return to the National Assembly as reforms on elections and caretaker setup could only take place in parliament, say sources.

Ongoing cases against former prime minister Imran Khan also came under discussion in the meeting that lasted for 45 minutes.

President Alvi assured PDM delegation that he would talk to PTI leadership regarding govt’s conditions and try to find out a middle way on major issues, said sources.

Meanwhile, the president asked all political parties to exhibit political maturity, sources said, adding that the federal ministers apprised Dr Arif Alvi about the government’s stance.

The consultation for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies has entered the final phase and in this context, President Arif Alvi held meeting with Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Lahore.

The PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to hold meetings with the different leaders of the party to get their take on the dissolution of the assemblies.

It is pertinent to mention here that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk,

