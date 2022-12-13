PTI decides to hold public gathering at Liberty Chowk

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a massive political power show at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Minister Aslam Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided in principle for the dissolution of the assemblies in December.

The former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting for the final consultation on the date of dissolution.

Mian Aslam said PTI will hold a massive public gathering at Liberty Chowk in which Imran Khan will announce the date of the assemblies’ dissolution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on November 26, announced the dissolution of Punjab and KP Assemblies. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its ally PML-Q are reportedly having a disagreement over the time of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly said sources.

