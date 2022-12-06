CM Pervaiz Elahi advises Imran Khan to delay Punjab Assembly’s dissolution

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

The development has been revealed after the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry held meetings with CM Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to the inside story of the meetings obtained by ARY News via well-informed sources, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi told Fawad Chaudhry in the meeting that PML-Q doesn’t have any objection to the dissolution of the assembly but development work is going on in the province which requires 3 months to complete.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi vows to dissolve Punjab assembly on Imran Khan’s call

CM Pervaiz Elahi suggested delaying the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly for at least three months so that development projects to be completed and it will be a better decision.

Chaudhry conveyed the message of CM Pervaiz Elahi to his party chairman, Imran Khan. The sources said while quoting Imran Khan that if the dissolution of assemblies is delayed, the country will default.

Sources say that Imran Khan is sticking to his position that immediate elections are the only solution to the problems facing the country.

Comments