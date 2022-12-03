Pervaiz Elahi vows to dissolve Punjab assembly on Imran Khan’s call

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has vowed to dissolve Punjab Assembly on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s call, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Punjab CM made these remarks during a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtan Khan. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to political situations and Punjab Assembly rules and regulations came under discussion. The participants of the meeting also discussed technical aspects of constitutional situation ahead of Imran Khan’s call.

سپیکر پنجاب اسمبلی سبطین خان سے ملاقات۔سیاسی صورتحال پرتفصیلی مشاورت ۔ملاقات میں پنجاب اسمبلی کے قواعد وضوابط اور دیگر قانونی امور پر تبادلہ خیال ہوا اور آئینی صورتحال کے ٹیکنیکل پہلوؤں پر غور کیا گیا۔اپوزیشن کے غیر آئینی ہتھکنڈوں کا بھرپور مقابلہ کرنے کے عزم کا اعادہ کیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/rVH1a8IJjW — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) December 3, 2022

The participants of the meeting vowed to vigorously tackle Opposition’s unconstitutional tactics.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Pervaiz Elahi said that he would always support the PTI Chairman at any cost. “We fully support those we choose to ally ourselves with,” he said, vowing to dissolve Punjab assembly on Imran Khan’s call.

Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the Opposition would fail in the no-confidence number game. “Opposition tactics for no-confidence motion and Governor Rule would be failed,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan noted that two bills – United Ulema Board Punjab Amendment Bill and Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disability Bill – will be presented in the next assembly session.

Sibtain Khan further said that they were united under the leadership of Imran Khan, reiterating his commitment to follow Imran Khan’s orders.

A day earlier, Imran Khan revealed that CM Pervaiz Elahi had signed the summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to him.

Imran Khan also gave a conditional dialogue offer to the PDM government and said that “PDM must give us an official general election date, otherwise we have the power to dissolve the assemblies.”

The former PM said that the PML-Q is entirely behind us in the fight to dissolve the assemblies. “Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has also assured me that when I say the Assembly will be dissolved”, he added.

