PTI won 75% seats in by-polls since Imran Khan’s ouster: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) grabbed 75% of seats in the countrywide by-polls held since its ouster from the government, the latest report released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

According to ARY News, the ECP has issued a detailed report on the by-elections held across the country after the no-confidence motion and the establishment of the current government.

The data shows that the 12 parties’ alliance has started to lose its popularity while the PTI’s popularity has steadily increased since the fall of its government in the month of April, this year.

After the establishment of the PMD government, by-elections were held on a total of 36 seats of the National and provincial assemblies across the country. Out of these 35 seats, PTI contested and won 27 seats with a success ratio of 75%.

Meanwhile, by-elections were held on 12 seats of the National Assembly, out of which PTI participated in 11 seats and won nine of them. The Pakistan People’s Party managed to grab two constituencies while PTI did not contest in one constituency where the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate won.

Read more: ECP says by-elections to be held on all seats if PTI quits

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could not win a single seat in the National Assembly, the ECP report said.

By-polls were also held on 23 seats of the Punjab assembly and one seat of the KP assembly.

The data released by the ECP further said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates remained successful in 17 out of 23 constituencies of Punjab, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz grabbed five seats while an independent candidate won the remaining seat.

In KP, the PTI candidate remained successful in the by-poll.

