PM Shehbaz, Asif Zardari discuss ‘possible’ dissolution of Punjab assembly

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari visited Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore and discussed country’s political situation and ‘possible’ dissolution of Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former president called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park and discussed ‘possible’ dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

During the meeting, the prime minister apprised Asif Zardari of the former’s meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Meanwhile, sources told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari agreed to increase cooperation with Chaudhry Shujaat. Both the leaders also agreed to tasked Chaudhry Shujaat for stopping dissolution of Punjab Assembly, sources added.

Sources claimed that the two leaders also decided not to approach Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi directly till a ‘green signal’ from PML-Q president. They also decided to keep a close eye on the current political situation, sources added.

The meeting came a day after former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore and discussed country’s ‘political and economic situation’.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif – during his meeting with the PML-Q President – enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country. The prime minister apprised Chaudhry Shujaat of the measures taken by the government to restore economy and provide relief to the public.

