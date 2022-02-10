Chaudhry Shujaat wants govt to withdraw new taxes on medicines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in centre and Punjab on Thursday demanded of the government to withdraw new taxes slapped on medicines, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain appealed to the government to keep the condition of the poor in mind before imposing taxes on essential commodities.

“Government should take care of the salaries class,” he added.

The former prime minister also wanted PTI-led the federal government to take practical steps for the solution of the problems being faced by the masses.

Read more: Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss current political situation

Earlier this week, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership here in Lahore.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present in the meeting.

The former president had inquired about the health of ex-PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. During the meeting, the ongoing political situation came under discussion.

“The People’s Party and the PML-N in a recent summit meeting of their leaders on Saturday had agreed to establish contacts with the government allies,” sources said.

Comments