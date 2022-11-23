Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Asif Ali Zardari hold meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting ahead of the session of the coalition allies under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain also attended the meeting. Zardari inquired about the health of Hussain. They exchanged views on the current political situation and other matters in the meeting.

After the meeting, Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Tariq Bashir Cheema reached the PM House to attend the coalition parties session. The PML-Q president was received by PM Sharif upon his arrival at the PM House.

The coalition parties session is also being attended by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the premier summoned an “emergency meeting” of the government allies to deliberate upon the summary received from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

A dinner will also be held for the ruling coalition leaders.

Sources told ARY News that the Prime Minister will take parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding important decisions.

