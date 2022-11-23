COAS appointment: PM Shehbaz Sharif summons meeting of coalition allies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an “emergency meeting” of the government allies to deliberate upon the summary received from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the emergency meeting of the parliamentary party leaders will be held at PM’s House at 6:30 pm. A dinner will also be held for the ruling coalition leaders.

Sources told ARY News that the Prime Minister will take parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding important decisions.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that it has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a “panel of names” for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

“The prime minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure,” the early morning statement said.

The PM Office has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff. The Prime Minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure. — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 23, 2022

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted the same late on Tuesday night. “The Prime Minister Office has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence”, the minister tweeted.

سمری وزارت دفاع سے وزیراعظم آفس میں موصول ھو گئ. انشاءاللہ باقی مراحل بھی جلد طے ھو جائیں گے.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 22, 2022

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) yesterday confirmed that the General Headquarters (GHQ) forwarded the summary for the selection of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said in a statement that GHQ has forwarded the summary for the selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most lieutenant generals (Lt Gens) to the Ministry of Defence.

READ: PROCESS OF COAS APPOINTMENT TO BE COMPLETED BY NOV 25: KHAWAJA ASIF

GHQ has forwarded the summary for Selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens to MoD. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2022

Comments