GHQ forwarded summary for selection of COAS, CJCSC, confirms ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) has confirmed that the General Headquarters (GHQ) forwarded the summary for the selection of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said in a statement that GHQ has forwarded the summary for the selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most lieutenant generals (Lt Gens) to the Ministry of Defence.

GHQ has forwarded the summary for Selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens to MoD. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2022

In accordance with the Constitution, the prime minister has the power to make the appointment of the four-star position in the armed forces. Later, the president will approve the four-star appointments in the armed forces.

PM summons federal cabinet session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned the federal cabinet’s special session on Thursday to discuss one-point agenda.

Sources told ARY News that a special session of the federal cabinet was summoned by PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a one-point agenda. It is expected that the matter related to the key appointment of the army chief will be discussed in the upcoming meeting.

Sources said that PM Sharif is expected to approve the appointment of the new army chief after holding consultations with the cabinet members. The federal cabinet meeting will be held at Prime Minister’s Office at 9:00 am on Thursday. Khawaja Asif confirmed earlier that the defence ministry will receive a list of the recommended names for the new army chief soon. It was also learnt that Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sent a letter to the defence ministry to forward the summary for the key appointment. It is expected that the matter will be taken up in the upcoming federal cabinet’s special session in which the cabinet members will approve the appointment of the new army chief.

