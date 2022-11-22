PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet’s special session to discuss one-point agenda, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that a special session of the federal cabinet was summoned by PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a one-point agenda. It is expected that the matter related to the key appointment of the army chief will be discussed in the upcoming meeting.

Sources said that PM Sharif is expected to approve the appointment of the new army chief after holding consultations with the cabinet members.

Khawaja Asif confirmed that the defence ministry will receive a list of the recommended names for the new army chief on Wednesday (tomorrow). It was also learnt that Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sent a letter to the defence ministry to forward the summary for the key appointment.

It is expected that the matter will be taken up in the upcoming federal cabinet’s special session in which the cabinet members will approve the appointment of the new army chief.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that appointment of new chief of army staff (COAS) will be made in the next two days, whether a summary comes or not.

This he said while talking to a private news channel. Rana Sanaullah said those who ruled the country for thirty to forty years directly or indirectly have now decided to remain “neutrals”, which is a good omen.

He said that the appointment will be made in two days whether the summary comes or not, but why it is being assumed that the summary will not come, he asked.

Moreover, Khawaja Asif said Monday that the process of the chief of army staff’s (COAS) appointment will be completed by November 25. In his informal press talk after attending a consultatory meeting at the PM House, Khawaja Asif said the process for appointment of new COAS has been initiated and will be completed by November 25.

