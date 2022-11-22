‘COAS appointment will be made in two days with or without summary’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that appointment of new chief of army staff (COAS) will be made in the next two days, whether a summary comes or not, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This he said while talking to a private news channel. Rana Sanaullah said those who ruled the country for thirty to forty years directly or indirectly have now decided to remain “neutrals”, which is a good omen.

He said that the appointment will be made in two days whether the summary comes or not, but why it is being assumed that the summary will not come, he asked. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday termed the delay in the summary for the key appointment a ‘constitutional violation’ and ‘failure’. Read more: SUMMARY FOR KEY APPOINTMENT: SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI TERMS DELAY ‘CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION’ Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to a private news channel, said that it is a failure that the summary for the COAS appointment was not yet moved. He termed the delay in the summary for the key appointment a constitutional violation. He said that the prime minister could take notice of the delay in the summary, however, his action would create ambiguity in the appointment process.

