Summary for key appointment: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms delay ‘constitutional violation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday termed the delay in the summary for the key appointment a ‘constitutional violation’ and ‘failure’.

He said that the prime minister could take notice of the delay in the summary, however, his action would create ambiguity in the appointment process.

He said that the prime minister could take notice of the delay in the summary, however, his action would create ambiguity in the appointment process.

He further said that it would be illegal to not include the name of an eligible person by replacing another person who is ineligible for the position.

Abbasi claimed that the key appointment could be challenged in court if merit is neglected in the summary. The former prime minister said that it is the responsibility of the defence ministry to not make such a decision which would be challenged in court.

Abbasi added that the prime minister has the authority to seek more names after receiving the summary.

Earlier in the day, Defence minister Khawaja Asif said the process of chief of army staff’s (COAS) appointment will be completed by November 25.

"I think progress will be made on the summary by tomorrow or day after tomorrow."

“I think progress will be made on the summary by tomorrow or day after tomorrow.”

Replying to a question, the defence minister said the PM House has not received the summary regarding high-level appointments yet.

He said there is no deadlock on the matter of appointing new COAS and added consultation is underway with the coalition parties.

