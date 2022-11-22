New COAS appointment: ‘PM hasn’t yet received summary’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not yet received the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS), ARY News reported.

Khawaja Asif said in a Twitter message that the confirmation regarding the summary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be made at its designated time.

وزیراعظم کو ابھی سمری موصول نہیں ھوئ.. انشاءاللہ

سمری کی PMO میں وصولی کنفرم وقت پہ کی جاۓ گی.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 22, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the statement attributed to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was incorrect as the PMO did not receive the summary for the COAS appointment yet.

She appealed to people to not speculate on the matter anymore and a formal announcement will be made after PMO receives the summary.

وزیر دفاع خواجہ آصف سے منسوب بیان درست نہیں

آرمی چیف کی تعیناتی سے متعلق سمری تاحال وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں موصول نہیں ہوئی، قیاس آرائیاں نہ کی جائیں

سمری موصول ہونے پر اطلاع دے دی جائے گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 22, 2022

In accordance with the Constitution, the prime minister has the power to make the appointment of the four-star position in the armed forces. Later, the president will approve the four-star appointments in the armed forces.

