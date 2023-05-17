Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain demands ban on PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has demanded a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-Q chief said that whoever speaks against COAS General Asim Munir equals to speaking against Pakistan and those who are involved in this must be punished for their crime. and he will be punished.

He said that the country has not witnessed such a situation in 75 years and today’s rally is not affiliated with any political party it is for solidarity with the armed forces and Pakistan instead.

Chaudhary Shujaat Husain lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan saying that he considers himself a leader but provoked his worker and supporter for vandalism. They must be booked under official secret and military acts.

Read more: PML-Q ANNOUNCES RALLY IN SOLIDARITY WITH ARMED FORCES

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had announced to organize a rally in solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan on May 17 today.

He asked the concerned authorities to take action against those who are involved in the attack as these attacks were conducted to lower the morale of the armed forces.

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.