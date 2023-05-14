PML-Q announces rally in solidarity with armed forces

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain announced to organize a rally in solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan on May 17 at 3pm, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the rally will start from Muslim League House and end on press club Lahore. He requested everyone to participate in the rally in support of Pakistan Army.

He lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying that it is the first party in Pakistan’s history who attacked military installments including Jinnah House and other public buildings.

He asked the concerned authorities to take action against those who are involved in the attack as these attacks were conducted in order to lower down the morale of the armed forces

Earlier, Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while delineating losses in protests Sunday said that 108 vehicles were gutted in the province.

“In Lahore, police vehicles, 12 buses, motorbikes, six Wasa vehicles, eight Rescue 1122 vehicles and a car in a car showroom were set on fire,” Naqvi said. “Protesters damaged 23 buildings including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore,” he said.

Provincial chief minister said that military installations and government properties were attacked under a plan. “Around 34 attackers were involved in attack on Jinnah House Lahore,” he added.

The rioters and arsonists burnt safe city cameras on May 09 and two metro stations in Lahore, he said. “Each and every attacker is being pointed out and all will be brought to justice,” he said.